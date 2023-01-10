Barry Fetzer’s recent confession column was a classic, one of the single best columns I’ve read in The Pilot in years.
The science is behind him. The natural decay of organic matter may be disgusting, and may make your tummy upset, but it rarely, if ever, kills. Only pathogen-tainted food does that.
Barry, I too am a fellow pilgrim in this quest to save perfectly good food from landfills. It is a constant battle in our house. I’ve trained everyone to at least check with me before discarding anything. Your record is impressive.
My personal best: 5-year-old home canned apples and applesauce. Though, there was that home-made apple pie left on the counter too long once. It wasn’t until the piece was almost gone before I noticed an “earthy” taste and found a large, fuzzy green and white mass in it. That did trigger my “yuck factor” and the rest went into the compost.
We all have our limits. Semper Appetito!
Nick LaSala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.