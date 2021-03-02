We would like to thank John Dempsey, president of Sandhills Community College in two respects. First, thank you, Dr. Dempsey, for your recent letter to The Pilot inviting all residents of Pinehurst to visit and use the SCC library. Second, thank you for suggesting the SCC library as a potential alternative solution to be considered by Pinehurst.
My wife and I live about a mile from the center of downtown Pinehurst. We recently visited the Boyd Library at SCC. Our drive was about 5 miles and it took us about 12 minutes with traffic stops.
We agree with Dr. Dempsey’s assessment of the library. It is modern and comfortable, and the extent of the library’s collection seemed very expansive. The staff we encountered were very personable and helpful.
We are very interested in the outcome of Pinehurst’s efforts to address library services. Clearly, this is a major undertaking with many aspects that are not easily resolved. We recognize that Pinehurst Council is proceeding in a comprehensive manner.
The preliminary results of their work would indicate that numerous options are being considered with each having a laundry list of dependencies, costs, etc. So, no decision seems readily at hand. That being the case, Dr. Dempsey’s suggestion seems worth consideration. As he mentioned, except for an unlikely circumstance of the library getting overwhelmed with Pinehurstians, the cost to Pinehurst residents is zero.
Hopefully, the Pinehurst Village Council will consider this compelling factor enough to investigate and consider Dr. Dempsey’s suggestion.
Walt and Rita Weeks
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
