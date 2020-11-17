I, like many others, answered the call for extra help at the polls. I had never given much thought to the work at the polls, but after participating as a worker at Early Voting and on Election Day, I came away with great admiration for the Moore County Board of Elections, their expertise, dedication and organization, made more challenging this year by COVID-19.
For those of us new to the process, there were training sessions several weeks before voting began, and we were given a study guide to take home. Site managers and judges are very knowledgeable, paid great attention to detail and were helpful to the many new workers.
I was surprised to find how much work had to be done at the polls after closing. The work continued at Carthage for days after Election Day.
This was a rewarding learning experience for me. The Board of Elections and all of those who regularly work at the polls to see that our elections are fair deserve accolades and our appreciation.
Nan Beckman
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
