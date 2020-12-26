As a longtime resident of Whispering Pines I could not let the year end without expressing congratulations and gratitude to former Police Chief Domonic Campbell on his retirement in the spring of 2020.
The village had planned to honor his 26 years of dedicated service with a celebration in March, which like many things this year was canceled due to COVID-19.
For the 22 years that I’ve lived in the village of Whispering Pines, Domonic and the WP Police Department have been protectors and trusted friends. Whether it be keeping our neighborhoods safe or checking on our daily-call residents, it has been my experience that the WPPD takes its responsibilities personally.
This culture comes from the top, which began with former chief and now Moore County Commissioner Louis Gregory, who years ago recognized and encouraged the leadership qualities of Domonic Campbell.
During his tenure as police chief, Domonic implemented many new programs that benefit residents with a focus on children and oversaw the expansion and renovation of the police building. He is also an alumni of the Justice Department Management Association, where he served as secretary from 2009 to 2017.
I’m sure that I speak for many residents of Whispering Pines in wishing Domonic and his family a long and healthy retirement. Sincere thanks to him for continuing to grow our police department in professionalism and unparalleled service, and for leaving our community in the capable hands of our current chief, Jason Graham.
Anita Emery
Whispering Pines
