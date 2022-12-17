On Dec. 3, Moore County joined the rest of America in fear and in loathing. A crazy person shot up the substations and disabled our power grid. Officials have long anticipated a terrorist attack on our infrastructure but little protection has been implemented.
The loathing part started immediately when a Facebook post insinuated that this attack was tied to people protesting the Downtown Divas drag show in Southern Pines.
The Pilot legitimized this notion in the Dec. 7 editorial and Mr. Bouser confirmed it in his adjacent column. No matter that the sheriff, the FBI and SBI have not disclosed information about who perpetrated this act of terrorism.
Hopefully, when this letter appears in The Pilot, the criminal that did this will be identified and incarcerated. His part in this awful play will be over, but the seal has been broken.
Irreparable damage has been done by the editors of The Pilot. Imputing that this act was tied to a group of people protesting a transgender stage show will remain a bitter affront in the county long after the lights come on.
Sheriff Fields has done a great service to the citizens of Moore County by refusing to inflame the situation with conjecture. The Pilot has caused harm to our communities by engaging in gossip and irresponsible speculation.
Connie Lovell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
