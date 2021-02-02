I read the letter to the editor regarding the Electoral College. I am concerned about the lack of civics knowledge in our nation.
Why did our founders include the Electoral College in our Constitution? Because of their foresight and need to create a system where states with smaller numbers of citizens have some say in the voting.
It’s a remarkable system that has served us well over these 200+ years. Sure, some of us may not like the outcome of this system; however, without it smaller states lose their say in the election and will no longer have a reason to continue to engage in the election process.
Our Constitution is a model of a governing document. Sustaining this document is essential to our continued liberty and influence around the world.
Any system of governance is flawed because humans are executing the governance, and humans are naturally selfish and want their own way. We need to return to a nation, under God, indivisible and civil in the discourse where all ideas are welcome and debated freely, not censored. We can disagree agreeably.
Dale Garges
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
