Critical Race Theory (CRT) began as a legal strategy in the 1970s. Outside of legal circles, most of us were unaware of it for over 40 years, but activism since George Floyd’s murder has brought the term into the mainstream, particularly its proposed use in our public schools.
Now we all know the term, but thanks to partisan misinformation, its present-day definition has become so murky it has no universally accepted meaning. It seems our only agreement is that it is worth a fight (for or against).
So I applaud the Moore County Board of Education for getting beyond the distorted big picture, outlining specifics (as reported in The Pilot on July 25) and addressing the real issues that most opponents of CRT fear and that minorities strive for: equality, color-blindness and respect for the individual. The application won’t be easy, but these guidelines are a good start.
Hugh Mensch
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
CRT is a concept that racism is not just personal bias or prejudice. It also includes official policies embedded in legal systems, such as: The Trail of Tears, slavery, real estate red lining, the Tuskegee experiments, voting rights, and the list is long. Students should be aware of such things. They should not be ignorant about such things.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.