Bobby Pugh, owner of Valet Cleaners in Southern Pines, de- serves special recognition.
I recently took into his establishment the covers from lounge chairs that my wife, Corky Howell, and I had used regularly for more than a decade. Both were stained from my careless coffee drinking when sitting in them.
Mr. Pugh explained to me that dry cleaning would not work on that fabric. He asked me to leave the stained covers with him, nevertheless. Thinking that was a futile exercise, I returned early the next day to retrieve them.
He brought them out to me and said that he had successfully hand washed them. To my surprise, he said there was no charge because his business is dry cleaning. I was startled.
Unknown to him, getting those cushion covers cleaned was the last chore my wife had requested of me before she recently passed away. I, therefore, nominate Bobby Pugh for a Good Samaritan award.
Buddy Howell
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
