Sunday after church, I stopped by Aldi to pick up a few things and was given a cart by a lady who said someone had given it to her. This sometimes happens, and I do the same when I have finished using it.
While in line, I noticed a young lady behind me with an armload and told her she was welcome to go in front of me, and I had to insist she do so when she sweetly said she would wait. We struck up a conversation, and she checked out with both of us wishing Merry Christmas to each other.
When my purchase was rung up, the cashier told me the lady who just left had paid $20 of my bill, which left me owing a dollar. I rushed out to catch my benefactor, but couldn’t find her.
I hope it’s OK with her that I donate her gift to the Baptist Children’s Home of NC in Thomasville. She has gone a long way in bolstering my belief in the goodness that surrounds us, but often goes unnoticed or undemonstrated. Merry Christmas, and thank you so much.
David Tew
Southern Pines
