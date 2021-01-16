Steven Spielberg’s 2012 film “Lincoln” depicts how Abraham Lincoln ensured the passage of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery.
In one scene, the House of Representatives voted on the Amendment. Some of the Representatives voted against the Amendment and Spielberg altered their names in the movie so their families wouldn’t be embarrassed by their votes.
Last week, Representatives Dan Bishop and Richard Hudson voted to not certify Mr. Biden’s election mere hours after a disgusting group of rioters ransacked the Capitol and put lawmakers lives on the line.
Inevitably, a movie will be made of these events. The question will be whether a future filmmaker, like Spielberg, changes the names of those politicians that voted against the certification. Will the families of Reps. Bishop and Hudson be embarrassed by their depiction in the film? Will their names be forever related to their horrendous acts?
Erik Tracy
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
