A Fix for Schools
The editorial on Sept. 20, “Let’s Start Now on Next Schools,” described the seven-year process resulting in $103 million in bond issues which are funding three badly needed new primary schools. And the conclusion was that further needs, like an additional middle school, the needed work on two high schools, and possibly the innovative Advanced Career Center to enhance all three high schools, might take another seven years, so we should start now.
In fact, there are other solutions available. We could change the makeup of the state legislature and return to the times when North Carolina was a forward-looking leader among states. Our public schools, community colleges and university system were the envy of the South.
North Carolina realized that many rural counties struggled to support their school programs. They could not pay for construction of a middle school for example, which could now cost $27 million, and statewide bond referendums about every 10 years assisted. But since the $1.8 billion bond issue in 1996, statewide bonds have not made it onto the ballots.
Since 1999, individual counties have spent $13.45 billion on new construction and maintenance. During the same time, the state has only provided $1.94 billion for these needs.
Maybe, if the Republican majority in the legislature since 2010 was eliminated, support for education would be a priority and statewide bonds would be possible again.
We must elect our fine local candidates, Helen Probst Mills for the N.C. Senate and Lowell Simon for the N.C. House, both of whom are endorsed by NC teachers. That would be doing our part to give some of this responsibility back to the state legislature.
Jane Barnett
Robbins
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
