Plastics! A one-word answer to a question asked in the movie “The Graduate” and also an ongoing environmental problem. There is just way too much of it and more created every day. We will soon be overrun with plastic.
However, there is a solution. Plastics are made of petrochemicals. They are full of hydrocarbons. We have the technology to break down plastics to their root elements, with one of those root elements being natural gas. What a great way to help supply our ever-growing need for energy.
Beyond the breakdown of plastics, we have the technology to create energy from waste material. How many old tires have you seen on the road? There is a proven process that grinds up old tires up (tires are full of hydrocarbons) into base elements, one of which is natural gas. Have you seen those chicken trucks pass you on the road? There is a proven process that turns chicken poop into fertilizer and natural gas.
There are many more proven processes that convert biomass to energy.
The problem is that currently these processes are costly and as long as oil prices are low, private investment in these processes is limited.
But I have a solution. I know where there is a tremendous amount of private money available for investment into developing alternative sources of energy. Take $0.25 from every $1 donated to a political campaign.
Everyone will benefit from new sources of sustainable energy production. Each state would set up a special fund, which would take these donations and apply them to developing alternative energy sources particular to that state. The benefits? Job creation. Energy independence — and a 25 percent reduction in signs on the Traffic Circle.
Nick Weltmann
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
