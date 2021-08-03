What has happened to the Grand Old Party? Ordinarily, the GOP, given the hot political issues of today, would have substantive policy to present for the American people to examine. Thus far, we have seen no GOP policy on matters fundamental to democracy (voting restrictions, e.g.,) or the bread-and-butter issues facing so many fellow Americans.
It is very clear they want nothing to do with policy. The GOP have abandoned policy development because they know they cannot win by showing the American people where they stand on substantive matters.
So, in place of the intellectually hard work of policy development, the GOP prefer the much less demanding, but sensational and attention-getting way: obstruction. All you have to do is nothing. Do nothing and you obstruct.
One matter that hurts deeply, among others, is the GOP obstruction to virtually any proposed legislation that could potentially improve the living conditions of the thousands and thousands of poor among us. I want to believe that most Americans will happily share a few extra tax dollars, including the most fiscally conservative among us, to lift our brothers and sisters out of abject poverty.
It is heartbreaking and a disgrace to witness the wealthiest and strongest nation on the planet, the hopelessness and despair in the faces of those with little or no hope of escaping the hell, through no fault of their own, in which they find themselves.
I am personally convinced that much of the mass shootings, mob violence, we are currently witnessing throughout our land are manifestations of boiling frustrations and anger among the masses who have had enough of the empty promises of a better life and brighter future.
Tom Williams
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
I tried really hard to find even one bit of fact or data to support your bile but alas I couldn't find even one. Good job.
