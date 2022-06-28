Betty Oxendine Mangum in her letter “Toward Understanding” expresses her wish that “our neighborhood should reflect different skin colors, cultures and languages.”
To her sentiment, I should like to shout a loud ‘Amen,’ and add my dream that Southern Pines one day shall become one huge neighborhood the color of the rainbow.
Coming to know people who do not look like me or do not share my religion or language will make my life richer and more fulfilling. Is that not part of the reason for the excitement we feel traveling to other parts of our world? We are inquisitive, longing to expand our understanding and knowledge of others whose life experiences are so different from our own.
I am keenly aware of the times I have fallen short and failed to practice what I preach, or live up to my ideals. Nevertheless, as “down” and defeated as I feel in those moments of failure, I can still try and hope to do and be better.
I suspect I am not alone in Southern Pines to have dreams and fantasies similar to mine, and Ms. Mangum’s, I presume. I know I shall be accused of being naive and unrealistic, but I will continue to dream of that day when our neighborhood shall shine with people the color and beauty of the rainbow.
Tom Williams
Southern Pines
Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet? Those will be some odd-looking people. Isn’t character more important than the pigment of the skin? Didn’t MLK say that?
