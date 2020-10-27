I have been wondering why anyone supports Donald Trump.
Many of his statements are basically lies, undemocratic, un-American, anti-christian, racist and self-serving. He seems intent on setting up Russian-style stay-in-office-for-life.
Perhaps the best answer is given by George Orwell, in his novel “1984.” He described “doublethink” as “the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them ... To tell deliberate lies while genuinely believing in them, to forget any fact that has become inconvenient, and then, when it becomes necessary again, to draw it back from oblivion for just as long as it is needed, to deny the existence of objective reality and all the while to take account of the reality which one denies — all this is indispensably necessary.”
What Trump is doing is not fantasy. He ignores reality. In order to believe him, one must “doublethink.” If truth offends your “doublethink,” your beliefs are too fragile. Listen to what he actually says.
Kenneth Owens
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.