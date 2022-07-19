Prohibition of abortion today will prove to be as impossible to enforce as was prohibition of alcohol 100 years ago. But it will cause more pain and misery, especially to the young and poorest among us.
In addition, the Supreme Court’s decision to kick this down to our 50 states will bring legal, political and cultural chaos to our land. It further stokes our already dangerous red/blue divisions into “pro” and “con” abortion states, just as slavery divided us during the 1850’s and brought us to civil war.
I cannot help but wonder whether we are witnessing a reprieve of the Lost Cause, or whether we are experiencing the final death rattle of our Civil War.
I fervently hope it is the latter, but fear it may well be the former, with devastating consequences to our children and their world — unless more of us choose to respect truth, engage in civil discourse and act responsibly to save our democracy and our union, before it is too late.
Matt Kuhn
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
