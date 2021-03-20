However misguided, Ms. Boesch is entitled to her opinion. If the proven fact that masks slow down the spread of the virus — supported by every national and international health authority — doesn’t impress her, that is certainly her right to believe whatever misguided position she cares to.
It is, however, ironic to me that people like Ms. Boesch who are anxious to reopen our economy keep fighting one of the two things that will get us there, the other being vaccines.
One of the true tragedies of the pandemic is that it has been so politicized by people like Ms. Boesch. It is a false narrative that masks in this situation somehow are an infringement on our freedom. What nonsense. What’s next, seat belts, traffic lights, shoes in stores and all of the other things we do to preserve the public health and the social order and act like civilized people? Half a million people have died from the virus and it is just not moral or civilized to risk infecting more because of some misguided notion of freedom.
As I said, Ms. Boesch is entitled to her opinion. What she is not entitled to do is use her platform as a member of the Village Council to promote it. We elected her to help run our beautiful quiet village properly, not to use her position to promote her beliefs on issues that have nothing to do with the duties she has. That is the last thing we need.
It was a terrible abuse of her position and disruptive to the harmony and tranquility we all seek for our village.
Andrew Hendry
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.