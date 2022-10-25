I picked up The Pilot in my driveway on Wednesday and somehow turned to section B, Opinions and Editorials. I’m captured by the left-hand side headline “Calcutt, Sampson For School Board.”
While still in my driveway I read the article, looked at both my neighbors’ houses and the houses across the street and wondered: “Is this what it’s like to live in the Upside Down World?”
I attended the Oct. 13 school board candidates forum in Pinehurst and assert that I attended a different meeting than the one attended by The Pilot.
After reading praise for Pauline Bruno’s qualifications, I waited for the “but.” It begins with, “She talks too generically about what’s wrong with our schools. Yes, improvements must occur …”
Bruno’s statement that Moore County has two “F” and four “D” rated schools is not generic, it’s factual and even reported in The Pilot itself. The Pilot also reports “only 56 percent of the students in Moore County have math and reading skills at grade level.” This is alarming, and acknowledging that “improvements must occur” is generic and we need to have changes to remedy this fact.
On the same day as the school board forum, it was reported in the news that ACT scores were at a 30-year low, but school board candidates were quizzed on topics such as what books should be in our school’s libraries and school board members’ responsibility to treat the mental, physical and physic health of our students.
No questions were asked regarding the responsibility of the school board to ensure that Moore County students have the verbal, mathematical, scientific and analytic skills to ensure that the USA can continue to compete in the global
Thomas Puzak
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
