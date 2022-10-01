I read Steve Woodward’s June 19 letter to the editor with great interest. I’d like to comment on a few of his observations.
With regard to former President Donald Trump’s “bold clarity” in his speech, The Washington Post kept track of Trump’s false or misleading statements. They came up with a grand total of 30,573 over four years.
As far as our withdrawal from Afghanistan, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on instructions from Trump, met in Doha, Qatar, in February 2020 with representatives of the Taliban. They agreed on removing U.S. troops by May 1, 2021. President Biden chose to honor this agreement, and he was able to delay the exit date by four months.
Chaos and confusion resulted because the various warlords made a deal with the Taliban not to fight them. The Taliban therefore were able to take control of the country with lightning speed. Mistakes were made, but Americans worked hard to execute the withdrawal as expediently as possible under the chaos that ensued.
With regard to the claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine because of a weakened America, David Ignatius, in his Washington Post column on May 27, 2022, detailed America’s vast preparations against Putin’s invasion. If Trump were still president, I wonder what actions he would have taken in Ukraine, if any, since his aim has been to please and support Putin.
I watch the news from CNN, Fox News and MSNBC in order to hear the varied viewpoints and messages, and I recommend that others do so as well. When we hear different messages, then we must do more research in order to seek the truth and find complete and accurate facts.
James Grigerick
West End
