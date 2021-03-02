In his first week in office, President Biden issued 37 executive orders. In October 2020, Biden stated, “We are a democracy. You cannot do it by executive order, unless you are a dictator. We need consensus.”
Whether you agree or disagree with the substance of the orders, where in the Constitution does the president have the authority to decree what he did? Where is the Congress? The Democrats control both houses so they can do it in Congress if they wish.
For comparison, in the first week of office, President Clinton issued one, President Obama issued five, and President Trump issued four.
Bob Zschoche
Whispering Pines
