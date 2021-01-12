Recent events in Washington, D.C. made me sick in the pit of my stomach. It was a jarring reminder of the unrest that exists in our country and the extreme partisanship that infects our political system.
It’s easy to say that President Trump played a role in inciting this reaction among his supporters. That’s the easy answer. But there is a deeper problem.
Remember that the reason Donald Trump was elected in the first place was because millions of Americans were fed up with politicians and their failure to address the real problems facing our country and everyday Americans. That is still true, more than ever.
For the huge throng in Washington this week, their current anger was directed at an election they feel was corrupt and stolen. But it’s deeper than that. The protest had its genesis in Democrats’ refusal to accept the 2016 election and pursued all-out, non-stop resistance for four years.
It had its genesis in an alliance between Democrats, the media and members of the government bureaucracy to unseat a president duly elected by the people.
It had its genesis in the witch hunt that became the Mueller investigation and tied our government in knots for two years. It had its genesis in the impeachment of the president on the flimsy “evidence” of a phone call.
It had its genesis in the image of the Speaker of the House ripping up a president’s State of the Union speech on national television.
And it had its genesis in vicious attacks on a Supreme Court justice nominee for a vile, unsubstantiated charge.
These things all contributed to the anger that erupted in Washington this week. So blame President Trump for inciting the violence in Washington. He deserves some of the criticism. But it’s deeper than that.
John Rowerdink
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
