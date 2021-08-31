Why waste the time and money to change the mind-set of the anti-vaxxers? Medical professionals, politicians, the media, actors, sport figures and the internet influencers are all saying the phrase “get the shot and save lives” just isn’t working.
The only way to get the unvaccinated to get the shot is to hit them in the pocketbook. The media instead should post the actual medical bills of what a surviving unvaccinated COVID-19 patient would pay during their hospital stay.
Most patients just do not return to a normal life after leaving the hospital. Many will require additional treatments and medicines which insurance may not cover and be considered out-of-pocket expenses.
I’m not a mathematician but consider this: A free FDA-approved vaccine that eliminates most hospital visits and death, versus thousands of dollars in liens applied to your properties and lost income during your recovery process.
Craig Dixon
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
