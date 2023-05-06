Some of you may remember that I ran for a county commissioner seat as an unaffiliated candidate. To do that, I was required to get 5 percent of the registered voters in Moore County on my candidacy forms. That totaled nearly 3,000 signatures and took me over 350 hours.
I rang thousands of doorbells and walked many miles. Often, I rang those doorbells a little later in the evening than would have been preferable, nearing dusk.
My concern? On numerous occasions the resident answered the door with a gun at their side. It was a little concerning, I will admit. My recommendation, with now more unaffiliated voters in North Carolina than voters in any major party — who are simply required to register to run and then possibly run in a primary if there is an opponent — maybe it’s time to allow unaffiliated candidates the same path to candidacy as party candidates: register, then run in a primary. If we don’t do this someone is going to get shot.
John Misiaszek
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.