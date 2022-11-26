Those of us who live near the former Elks Club were dismayed Thursday night to find out a proposed project — disingenuously described to us by developers in September at a required preliminary meeting as “cottages” — is really a 56-unit motel.
This motel, on the edge of the Southern Pines Golf Club, is to be a mere 65 feet from my neighborhood and its families. It would attract who knows how much traffic each day to Morganton Road, where, between Indiana Avenue and May Street, the intersections already require entering or crossing drivers to say a prayer after looking both ways three or more times. It would inject that traffic onto Country Club and Spring roads, where strollers are as common as cars. It would bring commercial noise and commotion to upset the peace among hundreds of homes.
Everyone in Southern Pines has a stake in the outcome of this controversy. Our town has a development plan that seeks to balance the promotion of golf and tourism with that of pleasant, beautiful, quiet neighborhoods where we all want to live. This apparent enrichment of a few to the detriment of many with no public benefit other than a few more motel rooms is contrary to the spirit of the plan. The developers are seeking an end run around the vision that we all want for our town.
With a packed agenda, the meeting Thursday night lasted five hours. May I compliment the Planning Board on its dedication (and endurance) and gentle approach. And The Pilot and its reporter for professionally covering the meeting and demonstrating we still need newspapers.
Ken MacDonald
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.