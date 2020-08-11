As I understand it, the Republican Party stands for pro-life. There are to be no abortions or murdering of fetuses. It also has a strong tie-in with diehard biblical believers. In that book, there is a law that states, “Thou shalt not kill.”
I am alright so far. I comprehend those beliefs and admire the followers of such standards. But here is where I have trouble. If the POTUS tells us that not only has he caused the murder of a number of Iranians, but also God is behind him, how can he also be a member in good standing of the party that is against such acts?
Philip H. De Turk, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
