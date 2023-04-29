On CNN Sunday morning, April 2, Dan Crenshaw, a U.S. Congressman from Texas, seriously proposed assigning “a minimum of two armed guards at every school in America from here on out” to stop the mass killings with AR 15-style automatic weapons.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, we had about 130,000 K-12 public and private schools in 2020. A conservative estimate of the loaded cost (salary plus benefits) for one adequately qualified armed guard is at least $100,000 per year. That would require additional government expenditures of $25 billion per year.
What if, instead of adopting Crenshaw’s proposal, Congress passed a law limiting the sale of high-capacity magazines to just law enforcement agencies? That would render civilian-owned AR 15s no more potent than a six shooter. It would not violate anyone’s right to own a gun, support our law enforcement officers and not cost us one extra penny.
While nothing can guarantee the end of school violence, I believe such action would prove far more effective in curbing mass shootings in our schools and in our country.
Why not try some good, old-fashioned, conservative common sense?
Matt Kuhn
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
