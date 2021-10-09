North Carolina officials at the federal, state and local levels were among the champions that recognized National Clean Energy Week this past month. And it makes sense that they were — North Carolina is a leader in clean energy production and capabilities.
In 2019, North Carolina installed the second highest number of solar panels in the country, behind only California. Offshore winds create huge potential for electricity generation, which could power more than 4.5 times our state’s total electric consumption at 2019 levels.
This year Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that commits North Carolina to eight gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2040. North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson, who represents Moore County, understands the enormous potential of renewable energy — to create jobs, grow our economy and lower consumer costs.
Hudson was among the signers of the House of Representatives’ National Clean Energy Week resolution. We could use more leaders like him, who can envision a cleaner energy future and are willing to invest in the possibilities.
George Little
Southern Pines
