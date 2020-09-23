I went to last Monday night’s meeting of the Board of Health. Much was learned, but not what you would think.
There is good reason that the board wanted to meet only four times a year; it plays no role in the policy making, and sitting through meetings is torture.
Department Director Robert Wittman is there but plays no role other than to deflect questions to members of his staff. In the rare moments he speaks, he says nothing.
Board members are given a microscopic amount of time to question the director. The only constructive comment came from County Commissioner Louis Gregory, who pressed the continual theme of a lack of information.
There is not a lack of information. There is a difference between data and information. There is a tremendous amount of data coming at us from all directions. What we don’t have is information that helps us understand where we stand.
This leads to another observation. The board was told that the agency was in danger of losing its accreditation. They also heard a speaker say that Wittman’s poor performance had resulted in harm against our citizens. This went unchallenged by Wittman and his board.
Keith Clark
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.