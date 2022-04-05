MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, just donated $411 million to Habitat for Humanity International. Our local Habitat for Humanity Sandhills received $3.5 million of that generous grant.
Scott, one of the richest women in the world after her divorce from the Amazon founder, pledged to give all of her fortune away. Despite her great effort, she is finding that harder to do than you could imagine.
Since her 2019 divorce, she has already donated $8 billion and counting. So thank you, sincerely, for what you do.
But alas, Scott keeps getting richer. Those who have no financial need at all keep growing richer just by breathing. And latest revelations show they pay less tax proportionally than you and I. Some pay no tax at all.
It is indeed a blessing that so many of our most wealthy are benevolent to our needs. But isn’t it a little mind-boggling to think that it is hard for most billionaires to be so cursed when there are so many of us who just can’t work enough hours to make ends meet and so many families who cannot put food on the table — or even have a table to put it on — but for the help of Habitat for Humanity, food pantries and supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other aids?
It certainly seems like we have things a little cock-eyed.
Jerry Constantino, West End
