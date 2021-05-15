Moore County Choral Society just completed a very successful online auction, and we want to sincerely thank all those who bid, and for the many individual donations received.
Special thanks to the following area businesses which have helped ensure the continuance of choral music in Moore County: U.S. Kids Golf Academy at Longleaf Golf and Family Club; Pinehurst CC No. 8; Forest Creek Golf Club; Pinewild Country Club; Talamore Golf Resort; Southern Pines Golf Club; Fred Ridge Dentistry; Lisi’s Italian Restaurant; 195 American Fusion Cuisine Restaurant; Theo’s Tavern; The Market Place; The Hair Cottage; The Village Wine Shop; Triangle Wine; Whistle Stop Printing; Jennifer B Family Photography; Golf Professional Charlaine Hirst; Eve Avery Boutique; Body Harmony Southern Pines; Southern Pines Growler Company; Seamstress Linda Krietz; The Design Market; Lowes Foods; Vieta Dermatology; Bikram Yoga of Southern Pines; and the North Carolina Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association.
The proceeds from the auction will be used for our music scholarship program, very much needed staging equipment, and the upcoming holiday concert. On behalf of our entire membership, a very big thank you.
Shirley Aquino
President, Moore County Choral Society
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.