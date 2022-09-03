I first came to Pinehurst in 1973 and stayed in a rental home in the village. I loved the quaint village but was flummoxed by Donald Ross’ putting greens.
Early in 2000, I began returning as a guest of a CCNC member and stayed in club rental homes. When I retired in 2010, there was no question that Pinehurst was to be our next home. We were also set on joining CCNC. Both happened and we continue to be delighted to be here.
I have very significant concerns over the proposed changes to the short-term rental policy in the village. Rentals at CCNC are an integral part of our membership development process. They also provide a much different feel for our visiting guests than a hotel or motel.
Despite my unsuccessful attempt to get a CCNC rental last Thanksgiving for our California family of six, we were able to rent in the village.
It was a great introduction to Pinehurst for the family.
Recently, Pinehurst hosted the U.S. Kids World Golf Championship. The event brought over 2,000 golfers from 50 countries. Most come as families. Our CCNC rentals had been reserved months in advance. I am quite sure that the village rentals were full as well. This event is an excellent seeding ground for future residents of Pinehurst.
Short-term rentals are an integral part of hosting large golf events in Pinehurst. I believe that a better solution to the short-term rental objections should involve hefty fines for those who ignore our ordinances as well as passing new ordinances denying rental owners the opportunity to continue renting if they are found to be the sources of bad experiences in their neighborhood or the village.
Gregg Johnson, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
