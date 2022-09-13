I thought I would never write these words, but my compliments to The Pilot editorial staff. Myself and a group of other readers canceled our subscriptions over two years ago in protest to what we clearly saw as a biased and unbalanced publication of letters to the editor. There is no doubt in any of our minds that The Pilot is, as are almost every other media outlet in this country, supporters of the liberal cause.
However, due to my interest in being aware of local issues, I have started to look at the paper recently and reluctantly sneaking peeks at the editorials and letters to the editor. I am pleased to see at least a few opinions and letters being published that are providing some conservative voice.
Thanks Dennis House, Scott Stanley, Ross Brendall, Patrick McLaughlin and, of course, our dear Connie Lovell, for fighting for reason in a country clearly out of control driven by the left.
Thank you, Pilot, for working toward a bit of balance. To anyone who believes our country is headed in the right direction at present, Lord help you.
Craig Dunlop, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
