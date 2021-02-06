I could not restrain myself when I saw the latest Person of the Year on the cover of Time Magazine. I have to express my anger at such an obvious attempt to ingratiate the magazine with the new administration.
The fact that Time completely ignored the hundreds of thousands of health care professionals, first responders, vaccine trial volunteers, grocery workers, and others who worked daily during the pandemic despite the health risks is a new low in journalism.
They should have been saluted as “people of the year” rather than politicians who spent most of the year “zooming” in order to win an election.
Roland Skora
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
