I hate Trump. He’s disgusting, Worst human who ever lived. Anybody but Trump.
OK, but you must admit that his economic policies were very good. Lowest unemployment numbers, record high minority employment, millions of new jobs, rising wages …. really good news.
I hate Trump. He’s disgusting, Worst human who ever lived. Anybody but Trump.
Yes, but you have to acknowledge that he did some really good things on trade. He renegotiated new agreements with our major partners that made trade much more beneficial to the U.S. That’s good, right?
I hate Trump. He’s disgusting, Worst human who ever lived. Anybody but Trump.
OK, but he was successful in convincing our NATO allies to pay their share of expenses, so we won’t have to keep paying it all. Good stuff, right?
I hate Trump. He’s disgusting, Worst human who ever lived. Anybody but Trump.
I think it is really good that we have a president who is challenging China. They’ve been stealing our technology, industry and jobs for 40 years. It’s great that this is finally being dealt with, Right?
I hate Trump. He’s disgusting, Worst human who ever lived. Anybody but Trump.
I guess. But don’t you agree that his deregulation, allowing the U.S. to become self-sufficient in energy is good? Now we don’t depend upon hostile nations for our energy needs.
I hate Trump. He’s disgusting, Worst human who ever lived. Anybody but Trump.
I think Hillary Clinton might have won if she had a coherent message and people knew what she wanted to accomplish as president. I’m sure that Joe Biden is better, and does have a clear message on what his presidency would be about, right?
I hate Trump. He’s disgusting, Worst human who ever lived. Anybody but Trump.
Oh.
Don MacIlvaine
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
As I was reading this letter I thought to myself,Don could have written this. He did !
I'll respond privately.
John Misiaszek
