The events at our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 broke my heart — the rioters, egged on by POTUS, as well as several senators and congressman questioning the legitimacy of the election for what seems like the thousandth time.
But that lawlessness will not break my spirit and belief in a kinder and more equitable future. Why? Because of the many incredible Pinehurst residents I met during the 2020 election season and the fight for our democracy.
During the months leading up to the election, many experienced political hatred and discourse with those with differing opinions.
That said, I found such joy, and hope, in meeting neighbors and Pinehurst residents that shared similar views. I met new people through something so benign as wearing a Biden/Harris or “I’m Speaking” face mask at the post office, Lowe’s, Harris Teeter or those who stopped to thank me for what I will call yard art or flags.
I never did any of these to convert/change anyone’s opinion, but rather to express my beliefs and reinforce to like minded people that there are others with them.
To those of you have stopped, or honked and given a thumbs up, or left notes, thank you. You reinforce we are a kind and caring nation.
Honking as you drive by — I hear you ... and we are in this together.
Janet Warren
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
