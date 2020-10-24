The “1619 Project,” a history published last year by The New York Times, tells a story of our country from a very negative perspective, describing it as irredeemably racist from its beginnings, having a major negative effect on its citizens and most of the rest of the world, an essentially evil system which must be destroyed and replaced with a more enlightened philosophy.
I see three problems. First, it persistently dwells on past evils, ignoring the great progress we’ve made correcting them.
Second, some professional historians find several inaccuracies in 1619, such as the statement that our Revolutionary War was fought to continue slavery.
Third, no country or civilization can survive if its citizens despise it, which 1619 will teach our young people to do.
Dr. Frank Hyatt
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.