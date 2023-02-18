Reprinted with permission by The News & Observer of Raleigh.
Have you noticed the price for a gallon of gas or carton of eggs lately? In North Carolina, average gas prices are up 33 cents in the past month, while eggs are up 60 percent from last year.
These energy and economic woes, combined with an immigration and drug crisis at our southern border, rising crime in some communities and out-of-control spending in Washington, are the reason voters elected a House Republican majority last November.
After two years of one-party rule, Republicans are now unified under Speaker Kevin McCarthy and ready to deliver on our “Commitment to America” — an agenda for an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable.
Getting here wasn’t easy. First, Republicans had to flip the U.S. House from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats for just the third time since 1954. Once elected, our first duty was to select our own speaker. This family conversation played out dramatically on CSPAN, but resulted in a triumphant win for Speaker McCarthy.
Throughout that week, as during my entire time in Congress, I sought to be a peacemaker and consensus builder. Regardless of which political party is in power, I have always worked across the aisle to deliver results for my constituents.
Now as a member of House Republican leadership, I am determined to maintain this focus while helping shape the agenda of Congress for the next two years.
Already in our first two weeks, the House passed a bill to stop the hiring of 87,000 IRS employees over a decade, approved a bipartisan bill to block the Biden administration from selling oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China, and approved pro-life measures to provide basic health care to babies that survive an abortion and protect mothers who rely on crisis pregnancy centers.
Additionally, I introduced the bipartisan Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act to defend the rights of all law-abiding citizens and the Second Amendment.
These bills reflect our focus on curbing reckless spending and strengthening the economy, unleashing American energy independence, and protecting life and your constitutional rights. Other top agenda items will include securing our southern border and stopping the fentanyl epidemic robbing countless Americans of their futures.
Nearly 5 million migrants — more than three times the populations of Raleigh and Charlotte combined — have illegally crossed our border since President Joe Biden took office. In fiscal 2022, 98 people on the terrorist watch list were apprehended. Additionally, border patrol agents have seized record amounts of fentanyl and other deadly drugs. This begs the question of what we might have missed that made it to every corner of the United States.
To solve this national security and humanitarian crisis, House Republicans are ready to pass solutions like reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, maintaining Title 42 protections, and completing the border wall.
Led by Congressmen Jim Jordan and James Comer, House Republicans are also ready to hold the Biden administration and Washington bureaucrats accountable. Two years of one-party rule led to debacles like the border crisis and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
We have a lot of work to do. With Speaker McCarthy in place, House Republicans are now ready to deliver on our Commitment to America. Our nation — and your wallet — depend on it.
Richard Hudson is a Southern Pines resident and represents North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, which includes Moore County.
I'm hoping your "Commitment to America "includes properly dealing with the looming debt ceiling issue. America can NOT afford to default on our debt under any circumstance.
John Misiaszek
