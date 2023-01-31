George Orwell just rolled over in his grave long enough to say to Moore County, “I told you so!”
The English author, you will recall, portrayed in his novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four” a harrowing vision of a nightmarish, upside-down world in which the Ministry of Truth developed propaganda by falsifying records of the past; the Ministry of Peace waged perpetual war in order to instill a twisted patriotism; the Ministry of Plenty severely rationed food and other resources; and the Ministry of Love imposed security through repression, brainwashing and torture.
Now, thanks to our county commissioners, we have a member of the Moore County Health Department who — highlighting his lack of medical credentials — has loudly opposed vaccinations, protective masks and other measures designed to ensure the health of our community.
It’s been said that “those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Maybe that’s true of literature as well.
Bob Howell
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
