Eagle, by artist Nick Napoletano, for elevating our eyes, our art and our minds with his brilliant new downtown Southern Pines mural.
Napoletano’s new work graces the wall of the Harbour Place building at 311 SE Broad St. On first blush, the mural represents horses in a blur of motion. It is the first downtown mural created in partnership by the Arts Council of Moore County and the town of Southern Pines.
But Napoletano’s work is so much deeper and vibrant than the superficial impression.
“The world is a really beautiful place, and hopefully this (mural) reminds people locally that we can find beauty in unusual corners of our towns, and our cities and our planet,” Napoletano said.
The mural is a reflection of the passing of time and being present. The horse motif is a nod to the role of horses in the area, and the first stop- motion imagery of a horse moving by Eadweard Muybridge inspired the design.
“It’s really about the experience of time — so the past, present and future — and what it means to be more present and focus on the present and stay in the present because the present is all we have,” Napoletano said.
Downtown murals have done a lot to brighten up and add creativity to downtown Carthage and Robbins. This newest work now brings Southern Pines in as a significant new player.
Birdie, by the many seniors who recently returned from the N.C. Senior Games with newly won medals honoring their feats.
More than 35 participants competed in sports and craft competitions, and cumulatively they won more than 60 medals. Racquet sports brought in a large number of the medalists at the state level, led by pickleball with 24 total awarded.
Several seniors also medaled in track and field events, softball and golf. The top three winners in each category will go on to compete in the national Senior Games next summer in Pittsburgh.
Birdie, by the local Habitat for Humanity and Dreams 4 All Foundation, for quickly figuring out how to put to work a $5 million donation of furniture.
The furniture, which began coming in this past week, is courtesy of an online retailer that has asked to remain anonymous. Approximately 30 trucks full of bedding, headboards and patio furniture are filling up a West End warehouse until Habitat officials and Dreams 4 All founder Keith Moneymaker figure out how to distribute it all.
“We’re super excited about it,” said Amie Fraley, Habitat’s executive director. “We love Keith and all of our nonprofit partners. One of my favorite things is when we can all work collaboratively. I am just really grateful when someone reaches out like this so we can leverage the gift and do more.”
The furniture donation will make a major difference not just in our community but across the greater region.
Birdie, by the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust, for successfully landing several new grants that will allow the organization to move forward with its mission in West Southern Pines.
The West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business came to fruition with the purchase of the old Southern Pines Primary school campus in 2021. Vincent Gordon, chairman of the trust, said the funds will aid in the initial phase of opening the auditorium, gymnasium and administration building.
The grants, which come from foundations supported by Duke Energy, the State Employees Credit Union and Rotary, will allow the center to hire a full-time executive director.
“This is the first step of getting to the point where the trust organizationally needs to be,” said Fenton Wilkinson, a member of the Land Trust’s board of directors.
