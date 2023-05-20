There is a running joke in the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” — and no, it’s not Johnny Depp — in which the characters have an ongoing parsing about the pirate code and how it dictates their actions.
“The code,” Pirate Captain Hector Barbossa says, “is more what you’d call ‘guidelines’ than actual rules.”
Minus the Disney production value and sweeping orchestration, the Pinehurst Village Council recently learned its two-years-in-the-making drama to create development codes for two key neighborhoods may have the same issue as a crew of ghost pirates. In one light, the new “form-based codes,” as they’ve been called, appear muscular and substantive. But their practical impact is rather skeletal.
Real form-based codes are an alternative to traditional zoning that focus on design over building use. They have largely been applied to walkable, urban neighborhoods with an emphasis on mixed-use development.
Pinehurst wanted these codes to apply to Pinehurst South and Village Place, two communities the village sees as future development hubs.
The idea is sound: Set a vision for work-live-play communities and then enforce it. Pinehurst could benefit from just such a development. Unfortunately, that’s not how it may work out.
‘They’re Not Regulatory’
Pinehurst set out to do something it doesn’t quite have the legal authority to do. As a municipality, the village is a creature of the state and only has powers the state gives municipalities. The state does not grant authority for strict architectural standards for private residences.
“The word ‘code’ implies, I think to most of us, a specific set of adopted, legally accepted guidelines that are in effect and … this document doesn’t have that and we can’t use it that way,” said Mayor John Strickland.
Instead, what the village has been developing all this time is going to be more of what village Planning Director Alex Cameron calls a “companion document” and guideline. Village councils will be able to use it to evaluate future development.
“What the form-based plans do is they try to set forth a more detailed development criteria, so (they are) trying to carry out that vision of the small area plans,” said Cameron.
“They’re not regulatory. They’re not a code. If we call them a code then we’re starting to put webbed feet on something that’s not a duck.”
That was a substantial disappointment for council members who thought they were working on something with more teeth.
“I recall early on in this, when (former Planning Director Darryn Burich) was preaching the form-based code phrase, educating me about it and I facetiously suggested that it sounds like this thing will solve obesity and male pattern baldness,” said council member Pat Pizzella.
A Grand Vision — If Realized
All is not lost. What the village spent the better part of two years crafting will indeed offer a distinct and pleasing vision for Village Place and Pinehurst South. Village Place, which lies broadly along Rattlesnake Trail off N.C. 211, is envisioned as an extension of the village downtown. Pinehurst South, which lies off N.C. 5, is seen as more suburban and somewhat of an “innovation hub” for business.
The plans all incorporate a New Urbanism feel that mix various uses — office, retail, residential — while maintaining a certain Pinehurst “look.” If they ultimately come to fruition, the neighborhoods will be a significant representation of a modern and efficient style of living.
The time spent working on this has been costly to the village and to the neighborhoods’ property owners, who have endured building moratoriums during the process. The lengthy deliberations have been a source of internal discord within the village and spurred Moore County’s state senator, Tom McInnis, to propose legislation that would handcuff the village from future moratoria.
Let’s just hope they are embraced and that future developers don’t come in and say, like in “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The code? You’re pirates! Hang the code and hang the rules! They’re more like guidelines, anyway.”
