The path to Sandhills Community College’s future runs through a 250-year-old family farm outside Whispering Pines. It’s there where the school’s Board of Trustees last week found just the third president in the school’s 60-year history.
Alexander “Sandy” Stewart’s day job is in Raleigh, where he works as one of the state’s leading experts on agriculture. As the assistant commissioner of agricultural services at the N.C. Agriculture and Consumer Services, Stewart is responsible for a host of research and operational functions.
But in a little over two months, he’ll be working a lot closer to home as the new SCC president, taking over for John Dempsey, who retired last December after leading for 33 years.
Stewart was one of three strong finalists and the only one with local connections. “He’s one of our own. He’s a local guy, he grew up here, he was educated at Union Pines,” said board Vice Chair Larry Caddell.
While those connections — he also served seven years on the SCC trustees board — weighed favorably, it was Stewart’s long career in agriculture, leadership and personality that made him stand out.
Or as his boss, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says, “It’s very special that he is local, but it’s also very special with the experience he brings. He’s very well-known, especially in the ag community, across North Carolina and all of these relationships that he has built over the years are going to pay big dividends for Sandhills.”
Digging In
Growing things is in Stewart’s blood. He and his wife Carol and their three children live on a working farm outside of Whispering Pines that has been in his family since the late 18th century. He spent 10 years in Louisiana teaching and working with farmers. He’s been to China on trade missions to teach that country about disease safety and food safety in North Carolina.
But just as coaxing life from challenging conditions is the job of the farmer, so too is the role of a community college president. Stewart takes over from a president who turned an endowment of less than $1 million into one that now tops $45 million and is one of the biggest among community colleges nationwide. While that’s a hale and hearty number, there’s plenty of room — and need — to grow.
Stewart will be well-served by his seven-year tenure as an SCC trustee. In many ways, that role gave Stewart a broad sweep of what he’s about to plunge into.
“Getting involved with the college was a way for me to serve locally. You get to know the programs, you get to know the people, you see the impact a little bit closer,” he said.
“When you see what kind of real change in people’s lives that the college can make, it’s hard not to develop some affinity and love for the place.”
Much Still to Work
Agriculture is not a business where one rests on one’s laurels. It’s about digging in and asking the dirt, “What have you done for me lately?” So is the job Stewart will assume in a couple of months. He has two predecessors — Dempsey and 25-year-president Raymond Stone — who left indelible imprints.
But there is still a large plot waiting for Stewart to work. Expanding and enhancing workforce development for sophisticated manufacturing careers looms large, as does turning out more trades people. More high school students are coming to campus to broaden their learning and get a jump on college. And none of this will thrive without additional monies to support it.
None of this is news to Stewart.
“That kind of presence in that community that Raymond Stone and John Dempsey had for so many years was so impactful in the community that stepping into that position — first off it’s a tremendous honor, and it’s also a tremendous responsibility. These are big shoes to fill.”
Stewart knows what it takes to grow success. His roots — and his future — are firmly in Moore County.
