Moore County officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new Aberdeen Elementary School, the first project completed in the $103 million bond referendum voters approved two years ago.
The two other schools funded in this endeavor — a consolidated Southern Pines Elementary and a replacement of Pinehurst Elementary — are well underway. The former will get moved into this winter, while the latter is expected to open next summer.
The progress brings relief to the three southern Moore communities that badly needed new schools; the segregation-era facilities being replaced had long outlived their function.
It was a moment to bathe in, for sure. The 2018 referendum captured almost 80 percent approval, even though it came with a property tax increase to help repay the construction debt. And while a few know-nothings continue to cast ill-informed aspersions from afar, Aberdeen Elementary and its sister schools to follow surely make Moore County stronger and a better place to live.
Which is why, before the warmth wears off, we must look to the horizon and start this process anew.
Needs Exist Now
When it comes to the issue of school construction, nothing about that whole process moves quickly in Moore County. When this whole thing started about seven years ago, new elementary schools for the three southern Moore communities weren’t even considered high priorities by anyone other than the towns themselves.
It took a few years of back-and-forth dialogue to work through the capital needs — and there were many locally after decades of inactivity. Then it took a few years to factor in the politicking, the horse-trading and a couple of election flops. So yes, it’s a long road to cut the ribbon on a new school — and that’s why we need to start now.
Tremendous needs already exist, far more in fact than we could ever hope to fund. West End Elementary School is bursting at the seams and is land-locked, yet growth between Pinehurst and Seven Lakes is occurring rapidly. New homes are springing up in Seven Lakes, and most are being occupied by families with school-age children.
Even after redistricting this past year, our five middle schools are still going to have capacity issues down the road. A new middle school to help relieve West Pine Middle and Southern Middle seems essential.
Don’t Stop Short
And remember the Advanced Career Center, once our “top priority” for building? The ACC was devised as a “concept” high school that would serve students from Pinecrest, Union Pines and North Moore on an N.C. 22 campus adjacent to Sandhills Community College. Along with relieving crowding at Pinecrest and Union Pines, the school would have offered advanced technical classes and vocational training not offered at all three high schools.
This, of course, doesn’t preclude critical safety and capacity improvements for Pinecrest and Union Pines.
During last Wednesday’s ceremony at Aberdeen Elementary, Board of Commissioners Chairman Frank Quis looked out at the few hundred assembled and called the moment and the building “a credit to our entire community, not only Aberdeen but all of Moore County.”
Going off script, Quis then launched into what a great run of luck the county had experienced in the past week: the announcement of new U.S. Golf Association jobs; a multi-million-dollar federal grant that will bring broadband service to some of northern Moore; and higher-than-expected sales tax collections for the past year.
Moore County is growing and thriving. Oh, by the way, so is the U.S. military, which is expanding its force levels at Fort Bragg next door. Many of those will be Special Forces soldiers who will want to live here with their families.
And so, while we bask in the success of one ribbon cutting and two more to come, let’s realize we’re not done after that. And if it’s going to take another seven years, let’s get going now.
