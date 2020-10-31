It’s a well-worn cliche to call every presidential election “the election of a lifetime.” Every four years we are encouraged to vote because of the stakes riding on the outcome. Elections have consequences, right?
But events of the past four years — and how you feel about them — have invigorated this year’s voting patterns like nothing seen in a generation, and perhaps much longer. Early voting turnout — whether by mail or at the four early-voting stations — has smashed all previous records. The vast majority of Moore County’s more than 72,000 registered voters have already cast their ballots.
As we do every year, The Pilot interviewed all of the candidates seeking elective offices that are particular to Moore County. That included two U.S. Congressional districts; State Senate and House; Board of Commissioners; and Board of Education.
Overall, we found the candidates to be sincere of intent and earnest in endeavor. But there were clear choices in who we think would best represent Moore County’s interests in those races. Over the last few weeks, we’ve shared our endorsements with you. We recap them here as a reminder for those who have yet to vote and will go to the polls Tuesday.
U.S. House
We have two congressional districts running through Moore, and the dividing line basically runs through the center of the county from west to east. In U.S. House District 8, which covers much of central and northern Moore, we support re-electing Richard Hudson, whose Democratic challenger is former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson.
In the U.S. House District 9 race, which includes most of southern Moore, we endorse Democratic challenger and first-time candidate Cynthia Wallace over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop.
N.C. Senate 25
Incumbent Republican Tom McInnis faces his second consecutive challenge from Democrat Helen Probst Mills, of Pinehurst. Overall, McInnis’ experience and seniority in the Senate, along with his proven track record on local issues, makes him the stronger candidate.
N.C. House 52
Republican Jamie Boles has held this solidly conservative district for the past 12 years. For the second consecutive cycle, though, his Democratic challenger is former teacher and local entrepreneur Lowell Simon. Simon has run a more seasoned campaign his time around, but Boles has a well-demonstrated record of bringing investment to Moore County and getting local legislation passed. We endorse Boles.
Board of Commissioners
Two seats on the commissioners board are up this year, but only one is contested. Frank Quis, who serves currently as the board chairman, is running unopposed.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Republican Louis Gregory is facing Democrat and first-time candidate Ariadne DeGarr. DeGarr is one of the stronger Democratic candidates to step forward for a commissioner’s seat in years, but Gregory has proven effective on the board and deserves another term.
Board of Education
Four seats are up for election on this nonpartisan board. Three of these races have been hotly contested, with the challengers generally saying incumbent members have failed to listen to parents and improve schools.
But the facts don’t show that. The challengers — Robert Levy, David Hensley and Philip Holmes — have run as a slate and, during their campaigns, have frequently exaggerated their claims or just leaned on overheated rhetoric and blathering social media posts that were easily debunked.
The fourth challenger, Brandon Coleman, has largely been a no-show in this campaign. If you can’t mount a credible campaign, how can you serve the public credibly?
And so we have no qualms about endorsing all four incumbent school board members. In fact, we think the board is the strongest it’s ever been, and you should keep it that way.
And so for District 1 Board of Education, we endorse Stacey Caldwell over Brandon Coleman. We like Helena Wallin-Miller over Robert Levy for District 2. We support Betty Wells Brown instead of David Hensley in District 4; and we endorse John Weaver over Philip Holmes for District 5.
