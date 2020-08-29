The enterprise of food is a keystone to any downtown community. Vibrant downtowns derive much of their verve from the varied selection and manner with which food and drink are served across neighborhoods.
Locally, that might be the inventive and cultured cuisine of Chef Warren’s or Ashten’s. Or maybe it’s a simple hot dog and ice cream cone from the Ice Cream Parlor or a craft cocktail with crispy Brussels sprouts at Leadmine.
Got your mouth watering yet? That’s the point; restaurants exist downtown not just to the benefit of those who live nearby or happen to already be downtown. They draw feet to the street, eliciting special trips for a grinder or grits and then maybe a little downtown shopping stroll to walk it off.
As such, they are valuable economic engines deserving of respect and protection.
But then — ah, but then! — there are the food trucks, ready to push your culinary experience into new directions and flavors. Is there a bigger place for them at this community table? That, in Southern Pines, is a question now before the Town Council.
The Issue At Hand
For the last few years, food trucks have operated at the periphery of our lives. They’re common at special events like festivals and fundraisers. In Southern Pines, they are allowed in “general business” and “industrial” districts. They are prohibited from the 10-block historic downtown but allowed in the commercial district, provided they get a special permit.
Therein lies the issue at hand: Hatchet Brewing Co. lies outside the historic downtown, at Illinois Avenue and Broad Street, but it’s in the commercial district. So when it wants to have a food truck on a Saturday every few weeks it has to ask for permission. It’s done that so far, but now they want to broaden the scope of food trucks so that they’re allowed all the time.
So if a brewery customer wants to grab a grilled cheese sandwich or lobster roll from a parking lot vendor, why shouldn’t they, right?
“I do not understand the objection to food trucks,” said local developer Dave Crisafulli, who co-owns the shopping center where Hatchet is located. “They add vibrancy and bring more foot traffic downtown. People like food trucks. It is not an either/or discussion.”
Maybe. But what about Curt Shelvey, who has his recently rebranded, takeaway-friendly place, Grinders and Gravy, across the railroad tracks? He’s just the nearest bricks-and-mortar restaurant, but not the only one. Vito’s is a couple of blocks away; what goes better with beer than pizza?
And what if another restaurant wants to invest in downtown near Hatchet? Or Hatchet decides to open a food kitchen and become a full-blown restaurant? Would Crisafulli feel the same then after his tenant invests a pile of money, hires a staff — and then has a food truck competitor in the parking lot?
Tread Carefully
We like food trucks. The creativity and entrepreneurial spirit they serve up makes us stronger. At least three local restaurants — Leadmine, Berri Bowlful and the temporarily closed Meat and Greek — began on wheels. Their owners saw how an investment in a permanent site could aid their vision and improve downtown.
So you don’t want to discourage that. But you also don’t want to send a message that restaurants aren’t all that special to your community. Food trucks come and go. Restaurants invest here. They pay taxes, create jobs, give back to the community. Go ask anyone how much Con O’Mahoney and his staff at Bell Tree Tavern have donated to community food drives the past six months. Plenty other restaurateurs were right there with him, too.
“The worst thing we could do,” said Councilman Mike Saulnier, “is a broad brush decision that would put other areas or the historic district at a disadvantage.”
Absolutely. The council should not feel pressure to make a snap decision, when a more nuanced answer is probably the right way. The current rules might be inconvenient, but they have respected and balanced the interests of all.
When I worked at a Warren, MI tool manufacturer we called them “roach coaches”. Which was unfair. They were quite good and it saved time compared to going to a restaurant when the lunch break was only 30 minutes. Nothing like free enterprise.
