Birdie, by the leadership teams at UNC Pembroke and UNC-Chapel Hill, for developing a new program that will make it easier for UNCP students focused on pharmacy to enroll in the nation’s leading pharmacy program.
UNCP and UNC-Chapel Hill have established an Early Assurance Program partnership with UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, creating a seamless pathway for pre-pharmacy students.
The program offers early assurance of admission into the UNC Eshelman Doctor of Pharmacy Program after the sophomore year of undergraduate study at UNCP, and begins upon completion of the Bachelor of Science.
“Expanding academic opportunities through collaboration is a major focus for UNCP. We want our students to understand that, no matter their goal in life, they can get there from UNCP,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.
Birdie, by the Cameron Town Board of Commissioners, for creating a new Historic Preservation Commission.The town partnered with The Pines Preservation Guild, a nonprofit organization in the Sandhills region that brings awareness to at-risk historic homes.
Cameron has a number of historic structures that, while showing significant aging, could be worth preserving to bolster the growing town’s heritage and culture.
The commission, once established, will look to recommend ordinances to the town board that focus on preservation.
There are currently 45 buildings classified as historic in Cameron, and 16 of those are marked as pivotal to the Town’s history. Roughly 10 percent of those buildings have been lost since the 1980s, but Leslie Brians, executive director and co-founder of the Guild, said there are a number of new properties to consider.
Birdie, by leaders of Saint John Paul II Catholic School and St. Anthony Catholic Church, for taking the time and having the patience to work with neighbors on a plan to build a permanent school campus and new church on Camp Easter Road.
The school has been in long-term “temporary” quarters for several years and wants a permanent campus and room for a new church. But the property is in what’s colloquially known as “horse country,” and nearby land owners were worried about the development’s impact on their horses and farms.
School officials spent several months negotiating a plan that all eventually came to accept, and the Town Council finally signed off on it last month.
“When you work together,” Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney said, “you get a better situation every single time.”
Bogey, by County Commissioner Nick Picerno, for violating two precepts he normally holds in high regard: using non-recurring money for recurring costs and trying to cheap out on school safety.
During a recent joint meeting between the Board of Education and Board of Commissioner to review a massive expansion of the Moore County Schools Police department, Picerno suggested that officers perhaps should be paid less than sheriff’s deputies because their duties seemed less significant.
“To me, the Moore County sheriff’s department is put in a lot more harm’s way in its everyday job than they would be in the schools,” he said.
School officers carry guns, have the same training, staff evening sports events that can get heated at times, and frequently have to deal with threatening parents and older students.
“We just deal with it on a smaller scale,” MCS Police Chief Rodney Hardy told Picerno. “The conflict is still there.”
Then Picerno suggested the schools look at using one-time federal coronavirus relief money to help with ramp-up costs.
“I’m just looking at whether there’s anything your board might want to prioritize differently … to help us reduce the cost on the taxpayers,” said Picerno. “Since we did not budget this in our current budget, this is going to be new money we have to fund.”
Commissioner Chairman Frank Quis had the more appropriate perspective. “We’re always looking at the costs, but when it comes to our children we’ll spend whatever it takes. That’s my philosophy.”
