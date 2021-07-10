If you get clever enough about it, and have the driving capacity to pull it off, you could almost play a round of golf across multiple courses and multiple communities in southern Moore.
That’s not quite the idea of interconnectivity most urban planners envision when they talk about bringing people together in ways that don’t involve cars. Many forward-thinking communities have developed ways over the years to stitch together parks, paths and byways that encourage biking, hiking or just simply an easier way to move via golf cart.
For those who prefer two wheels to four — or simply their own two feet — these connections can actually be the differentiator in choosing a place to live. And they can be a primary selling point for communities looking to burnish their resumes for All America City.
And so while everyone in southern Moore County focuses on the high-profile things like “solutions” to the Traffic Circle and U.S. 1, the towns have a smaller project on the books that could be a real game changer for their residents.
Both Southern Pines and Pinehurst are working on revisions to their respective bicycle and pedestrian plans, affording the two a great opportunity to seek out ways to hook up pathways and extend access to the great outdoors
Lots of Assets
Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Aberdeen all have wonderful parks and pathways for their residents to enjoy. Southern Pines has an extensive greenway system of over 11 miles of trails that connect many of the parks to surrounding neighborhoods by foot or bike. And it recently acquired a property known as the Whitehall tract, which will provide the public access to another 157 acres of protected land on Pee Dee Road, abutting Reservoir Park.
Pinehurst has 7.6 miles of greenway trails, and a 2015 plan calls for future expansion of greenway trails and sidewalks throughout the village. And Aberdeen spent $140,000 a few years ago to rehab trails around Aberdeen Lake Park, and they are popular with residents.
But what if the municipalities could connect these parks, giving bikers, hikers and distance runners a more lasting experience?
“There may be an opportunity to do a robust good plan between our communities, if we’re all in about the same stage of needing to update our (individual) plans,” Southern Pines Town Manager Reagan Parsons said during a meeting of local government officials back in May. “We are growing together in so many places ... We want to see where we are and where you are, and what funding opportunities would see a benefit to planning multi-jurisdictionally.”
Regional System
The idea makes plenty of sense, and it’s heartening to see that there’s already quiet work being done to that effect. During that same meeting, planners spoke about a potential regional trail system. And they noted there is potential in the Pinehurst South area off N.C. 5 to connect with Aberdeen.
All these projects qualify for state funding as “transportation” projects. As separate requests, they would be lower priority than if money were applied for as a regional effort.
Pinehurst Village Councilman Kevin Drum noted that walkability and biking access also “dovetail nicely” into tourism development.
“When I was a kid living here, we didn’t see borders. When people come here to visit, there are no borders,” Drum said, adding he favors the “rails with trails” model because it has been statistically proven to have a safer outcome. “In 50 states, there has only been one documented death on a rails with trails pathway.
Not everything is ripe for cooperation, but a regional greenway system makes sense.
“We need to get out of our silos,” Parsons said, “and to not duplicate each other will be a great benefit to us and taxpayers. Getting out ahead and doing things collaboratively on a long-term basis might be a very worthwhile next step.”
