The worst thing you can do in the debate over Critical Race Theory is listen to the shrillest of voices on either side and stake your own position on that basis.
If you’ve done that, you’ve abandoned the vast middle wherein common sense lies and the majority of us exist. If you’ve fallen behind the “radical leftists” or the “racist right wing nuts,” you’ve left no room for a rational and critically important discussion about race, American history and how it should be taught to our children.
The Moore County Board of Education, knowing full well the political agenda that drives this issue, has tried to embrace a policy that — on face value — is intended to foster equality, mutual respect and understanding. Only time will tell whether it does that in practice.
Spelling Out the Boundaries
The policy, approved earlier this month on a 6-1 vote — the board’s sole Black member, Pam Thompson, cast the opposing vote — is titled “Ensuring Dignity and Non Discrimination.” At just 1 ½ pages and three subsections, the policy is to the point. It says the district “shall not promote” that:
- One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.
- An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
- An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.
- An individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by his or her race or sex.
- An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.
- Any individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress.
- The belief that a meritocracy is an inherently racist or sexist belief, or that the United States was created by members of a particular race or sex for the purpose of oppressing members of another race or sex.
The policy finishes by saying that it does not prohibit speech protected by the First Amendment or the rights of an individual “accessing materials ... for the purpose of research or independent study.”
A Need for Vigilance
As we’ve said before here, the whole CRT policy has been fanned by the far left and far right and belongs on the ash heap of the culture wars. This has not been a practical matter for the vast majority of us, but everyone is so worked up about it, the divisiveness is gumming up everything else.
So if approval of this policy dials back the rhetoric inflaming our debate and personal interactions and offers some peace of mind to parents, then fine.
If implementation gives teachers boundaries and safeguards around which to talk about community, history and race — and be supported with agenda-neutral instruction — then the board will have done its job.
But if that policy is used to sanitize, gag or in any other way hinder teachers from presenting a fair, honest and sober assessment of this nation’s history with race, then we will be one step closer to a dangerous nationalism and an agenda that cultivates an unnatural exceptionalism. Therein lies the danger.
State Republican leaders have tried to assure us that such policies are not meant to squelch our nation’s unfortunate past.
“Children must learn about our state’s racial past and all of its ugliness, including the cruelty of slavery to the 1898 Wilmington massacre to Jim Crow,” said Senate President Phil Berger, who is leading the statewide effort against CRT in schools. “But students must not be forced to adopt an ideology that is separate and distinct from history.”
The proof of that is yet to come. But we cannot learn from our past mistakes if we cannot learn of our past.
(2) comments
I posted this comment earlier to another letter. I think this comment fits well here too!
As a student of History, I shudder to think of the awakening! In just scratching the surface on what "truth" actually is... a simple Google search reveals;
1. the quality or state of being true. "he had to accept the truth of her accusation"
2. that which is true or in accordance with fact or reality. noun: the truth "tell me the truth"
3. a fact or belief that is accepted as true. plural noun: truths "the emergence of scientific truths"
As a natural born American Citizen, I loved and love this country enough to have served her in two branches of it’s military. Though recently retired, I still yet carry the same dedication and belief in the oath I took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, all those 40 plus years ago.
At this time in my life, in the midst of all the global, national, and local events that occur daily, I cannot understand why there is so much resentment against the truth. Folks, as plain and simple as it can be said, "the Emperor HAS ON NO CLOTHES!"
I know that not even the world’s greatest mechanic along with all of the latest technology, can repair a car without knowing exactly what is wrong! To find out what is wrong, they have to search to find the problem, and then address to problem in a manner that corrects whatever is deficient or malfunctioning. When they find the issue, they find the truth, and with the truth, the process to correct and make right can begin.
We all know the truth of this great nation’s history! Some of it we like, some of it we don't. A particular segment of that truth is also a direct descendent of those principles, and ideologies, that ignited those first revolutionary cries for liberty, justice, and self-governance. Each of these and one’s similar, remain relevant but still yet unfulfilled today. Those magnificent tenets served to inspire, to focus and to unite the many into one.
These same tenets in an all to brief period directly after their inception were allowed to be tarnished by the Seven Deadly Sins! You remember them I am sure, (pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth) These transgressions are stranger to none and have been a thorn in the heel and buttocks of mankind since the dawn of civilization. Still yet, and despite of, all the negative, bad, unconscionable, unjust, and inhumane particulars in our nation’s history, that true spirit of what this great nation was founded on, those very principles that remain steadfast amidst the storms of calamity, injustice, prejudice, discrimination, and, even after being indirectly burdened by privilege, continue to spring forth, just like and as regular as new saplings in the spring.
That True spirit of “American” and Humanity, cannot and will not die! Hatred, Racism, Bigotry, Evil, and countless other calamities have struggled to extinguish that indomitable, pure and “True American Spirit.” I remain faithful that sooner rather than later, those whom are agyen true American ideals and characteristics will learn that in spite of their best efforts, their dominance shall henceforth and forever remain naught! To me this truth is self-evident and more eminent than ever before.
Just like the broken clock can be correct twice a day, a recent pestilent of the United States once asked a specific ethnic group, "what have you got to lose?" I now ask all whom declare allegiance, love and loyalty to America or the United States, what have we got to lose by learning the truth?
America, My Country, Tis this of thee? It is written in John 8:31-32, “So He said to the Jews who had believed Him, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free!’
Great comments. "Pestilent", I love it!!!
John Misiaszek
