The Moore County Board of Commissioners is about to undergo one of the most sweeping losses in experience in its recent history. At least three, and possibly four, commissioners will be new to elected office following the Nov. 8 election.
This turnover could not come at a more significant time for the county. The next four years will be consequential on a number of levels. The demands of growth are impacting all facets of the county: school buildings; water and sewer; zoning; public safety; budget pressures.
Of the four open seats on this fall’s ballot, two are already decided. Seven Lakes attorney John Ritter is unopposed for the District 3 seat to replace the retiring Otis Ritter, who is a distant relative. John Ritter won a May Republican primary and has no other opponent.
For the District 5 seat currently held by Jerry Daeke, Aberdeen resident and retired Army veteran Kurt Cook was the sole candidate to file.
That leaves two other races to be decided. The District 1 seat, held by the retiring Catherine Graham, has three candidates vying: Republican Jim Von Canon and unaffiliated candidates John Misiaszek and Phillip Vandercook. Both Misiaszek and Vandercook qualified for the ballot by collecting a required number of registered voters signatures.
The District 2 race pits current Republican Commissioner Nick Picerno against Democratic challenger Ariadne DeGarr. Picerno was appointed earlier this year to replace Louis Gregory, who stepped down in February for health reasons and died in March. State law requires an election to fill the final two years of his term.
For District 1: Von Canon
Jim Von Canon is a Moore County native. He had already worn a number of hats as a first responder before he decided at the age of 32 to enlist. He spent the next 28 years in the Army. Now that he’s retired, Von Canon is looking to apply his military experience and lifelong familiarity of Moore County on the board.
Generally, we found Von Canon to be passionate about his community’s future and its needs. He has already begun working with other commissioners to get “coached up” on issues such as zoning and infrastructure needs. And we appreciate the spirit of his mentality when he says, “If you fail, that’s one thing. Just don’t quit.”
Our chief concern is that Von Canon lapses at times into national political rhetoric that has no place in local governance. And he has at times campaigned as though he intends to micromanage the school district, forgetting there’s another elected board responsible for that.
Misiaszek has demonstrated depth on issues but faces an uphill battle against the local GOP straight-ticket campaign. Vandercook, though passionate and intelligent, didn’t make as compelling a case for his election.
For District 2: Picerno
Nick Picerno is well known from his prior eight years of service as a commissioner from 2008-2016. He is well-versed on the county budget — he prides himself on being a numbers man — and over the years imposed a financial discipline on county operations that has served taxpayers well.
Going forward, Picerno says he is very concerned about key infrastructure issues such as securing a future water source. He’s already been working on the issue with officials.
Our main concern with Picerno over the years has been weighing in on wedge cultural issues. Recently, he asked the county to approve a resolution that opposed abortion and declared life begins at conception. Commissioners should not be involved in such matters, but Picerno has shown over the years he can’t help himself. It is his Achilles heel in what is an otherwise excellent resume of local leadership.
His opponent, Ariadne DeGarr, again deserves credit for stepping up to challenge the status quo. As a working mother on the run who knows the challenges of life, she indeed represents a large segment of this county. Picerno and the other commissioners would do well to have her as a resource.
