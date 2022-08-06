In the arm-wrestling match between the Invisible Hand of Capitalism and the Heavy Hand of Pinehurst, the People’s Republic of Pinehurst is winning.

After hearing the Village Council’s latest run-through of its proposed ordinance to ban short-term rentals from most single-family neighborhoods, it is more evident than ever that Pinehurst is where conservatives retire to become liberal big-government throttlers of free enterprise.

Sally Larson

Pinehurst is notorious for bending to a few loud voices instead of waiting to see what the majority think.  A few people are spinning up a storm that needs to calm down.  Pinehurst is a resort town where people come to visit and enjoy the comfort of a home. Everyone knows that when they move here. The first thing I do is look for a short term rental when we travel. It's less expensive and more comfortable.  They are found all over the world.

Everything is changing very quickly around here, the traffic circle is getting a makeover, the building is everywhere and people are moving here every day.  It's no longer the sleepy quiet  town of the past.  I suspect the majority of rentals are hardly noticed. It really goes against the grain and sounds like a few grouchy busybodies having a fit. 

