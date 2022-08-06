In the arm-wrestling match between the Invisible Hand of Capitalism and the Heavy Hand of Pinehurst, the People’s Republic of Pinehurst is winning.
After hearing the Village Council’s latest run-through of its proposed ordinance to ban short-term rentals from most single-family neighborhoods, it is more evident than ever that Pinehurst is where conservatives retire to become liberal big-government throttlers of free enterprise.
The way it’s looking now, the Village Council will likely vote 3-2 sometime this fall for an ordinance that would restrict short-term rentals to three zones: multi-family, commercial and multi-use. Rentals anywhere else would be banned and their owners given three years either to sell the properties or return them to long-term residential use.
Assuming this vote goes as it’s looking — and it’s looking pretty locked in at this point — short-term rental owners will jockey to be the lead litigant against the village for violating their constitutional property rights.
The village is headed for an expensive, protracted, multi-year court fight. And that’s assuming there won’t be more damage.
Inconvenient Truths
Not since the council spent months fretting and overanalyzing its deer population “problem” a few years ago has a single issue been so obsessed over as short-term rentals. Several village homeowners have brought concerns to the council for months about noise, parking, sanitation and perceived safety problems with rentals.
Neither village police nor code enforcement, however, has ever had data to back this up as anything more than anecdotal and sporadic.
Seeking to get its arms around the issue and get data to support action, the village authorized a quality-of-life survey of 401 residents a few months ago.
The survey drilled down on short-term rentals. It asked homeowners to quantify the number of such properties near them and rate their quality of life on issues such as noise, improperly placed trash cans, parking, observed drug use, trespassing and prostitution. Yes, really.
In short, the survey found that approximately two-thirds of residents near short-term rentals still rated their quality of life as excellent or good.
“You have a valid survey here not supporting” problems, said Council member Jeff Morgan. He, along with Council member Lydia Boesch, support using existing regulations to address concerns.
So what happens when the data don’t support the conclusion? For crackdown kommissars Jane Hogeman, Patrick Pizzella and Mayor John Strickland, you go another way.
In Their Own Words
Strickland, who had a career in finance and free markets, gave his regulation rationale as this: “Short-term rentals are being created at the cost of the benefit of people who want to own homes and, to be more specific, the issue is we have investors coming in to Pinehurst … who are buying up a lot of homes, paying over market, paying cash, paying anything to secure these properties and then flipping them into rental properties.
“The public who wants to own a home is being priced out of the market because so many of these properties are being taken away…
“The issue of taking properties off the market, driving prices up, taking equity opportunities away from those who legitimately want to work and live in an area, is an important aspect to my decision of how I’d like to proceed.”
In other words: Market forces be damned, government is stepping in.
And here’s Pizzella, who briefly was U.S. Secretary of Labor during the Trump administration: “If we’re wrong, as a council, we can correct that immediately … However, if the people who want to let the status quo go on … in two or three years, it’s out of control. It’ll have metastasized beyond belief. We will be hanging out a sign at the entrance of Pinehurst, “Open for business, STR investors!”
Yes, Pizzella compared investment in Pinehurst to cancer.
Capitalism has capitulated in the People’s Republic of Pinehurst. Don’t turn around, uh oh. The kommissar’s in town.
Pinehurst is notorious for bending to a few loud voices instead of waiting to see what the majority think. A few people are spinning up a storm that needs to calm down. Pinehurst is a resort town where people come to visit and enjoy the comfort of a home. Everyone knows that when they move here. The first thing I do is look for a short term rental when we travel. It's less expensive and more comfortable. They are found all over the world.
Everything is changing very quickly around here, the traffic circle is getting a makeover, the building is everywhere and people are moving here every day. It's no longer the sleepy quiet town of the past. I suspect the majority of rentals are hardly noticed. It really goes against the grain and sounds like a few grouchy busybodies having a fit.
