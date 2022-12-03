Every mother ever has said, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.” And yet, that advice has fallen on deaf ears for the village of Pinehurst, which acts more like a property owners association.
By now, this trend is all too familiar: A singular problem among neighbors has led to more legislation on the books, continuing the village’s reputation over the years for reactionary decision-making. From swimming pools to real estate signs to kids playing basketball in their driveway, the village has an undistinguished history of regulating and then later finding out it over-regulated or regulated incorrectly or regulated without really solving the problem.
The council recently jumped into another neighbor vs. neighbor battle with more legislation that, ultimately, won’t really address the matter. The issue: a holiday decoration that is so bright it’s lighting up not just the night sky but the inside rooms of neighboring homes, and neighbors complain the owner won’t cooperate.
For all the regulations the village has in its ordinance book — and it’s quite a thick book — it had been silent on light pollution. So after spending a few weeks weighing this neighborhood matter, the council popped open the three ring binder and added another ordinance.
The ordinance approved at the council’s Nov. 15 meeting requires that residential lighting be turned off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless it falls within a delineated category, such as outdoor flood lights, porch lights, landscape and accent lighting — or holiday decorations between Nov. 15 and Jan. 10.
“The idea here isn’t necessarily to focus on that lighted horse but to try to address all the things that might be thought to be nuisances with regard to light,” said Village Manager Jeff Sanborn. “We tried to think of all the different ways that people use light at night that are thought to be legitimate and reasonable and lay those out and say these are OK.”
While not onerous in and of itself, the council’s action fails to address the very issue it was presented with: the overly bright holiday decoration.
Perhaps worse, the council recognized that the ordinance as proposed wasn’t addressing the matter at hand.
“We’re not talking about the ordinary situation,” said Council member Jane Hogeman. “We’re not trying to make it hard for people to have regular ol’ lights. We’re talking about how do we use our ability to craft nuisance ordinances to protect people from spite lighting.”
“Bottom line: What problem are we trying to solve?” asked council member Jeff Morgan. “This isn’t solving it,” noting the council will likely “be revisiting this in the near future. This is not a full solution.”
Pinehurst can legislate light pollution, but it’s the way the Village Council goes about it that leaves one in the dark grasping for the logic. As council member Pat Pizzella put it, had the neighbor with the decoration cooperated with other neighbors, “We wouldn’t be spending any time on this.”
Let’s count that as Wrong No. 1, a neighbor who isn’t receptive to the feedback of other neighbors and willing to go along to get along, for whatever reason.
This won’t be fixed by Wrong No. 2, an ordinance affecting the entire village and that won’t address the issue at hand. Neighbors can complain all they want to, but there’s nothing to be done until after Jan. 10. And given the way some people decorate for Halloween, the council may have to address 12-foot LED front-yard skeletons in the near future.
The solution on the books now sends police out to do a report, hand it off to code enforcement, and then have that department run through its administrative process: all for what would be a $50 fine for each occurrence.
“I’d rather have neighbors work things out,” noted council member Lydia Boesch, “than the government step in and do something.”
The editorial hit the right points but missed critical one. Many religions have a celebration of lights- Hindus for Diwali and Moslems for Ramadan. Those fall out of the Christian period noted. So we have created a code where only Christians can illuminate their holiday lights ( and Jews are lucky enough due to the overlap with Chanukah) but send the signal to non Christians that their holidays are not equal to the Christian ones. I am sure this was on error but the failure to act on it quickly or apologize for missing the omission makes it appear that Pinehurst is unwelcoming of other religions. As one physician living and practicing on Pinehurst said to me when asked it certainly does not make him feel welcome in Pinehurst and words he is afraid to say anything publicly in fear of losing patients! As a community not very diverse by population we need to be careful not presenting ourselves as open to at least religious diversity. If the perception becomes more prevalent we only have ourselves to blame.
