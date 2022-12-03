Every mother ever has said, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.” And yet, that advice has fallen on deaf ears for the village of Pinehurst, which acts more like a property owners association.

By now, this trend is all too familiar: A singular problem among neighbors has led to more legislation on the books, continuing the village’s reputation over the years for reactionary decision-making. From swimming pools to real estate signs to kids playing basketball in their driveway, the village has an undistinguished history of regulating and then later finding out it over-regulated or regulated incorrectly or regulated without really solving the problem.

John Ferrari

The editorial hit the right points but missed critical one. Many religions have a celebration of lights- Hindus for Diwali and Moslems for Ramadan. Those fall out of the Christian period noted. So we have created a code where only Christians can illuminate their holiday lights ( and Jews are lucky enough due to the overlap with Chanukah) but send the signal to non Christians that their holidays are not equal to the Christian ones. I am sure this was on error but the failure to act on it quickly or apologize for missing the omission makes it appear that Pinehurst is unwelcoming of other religions. As one physician living and practicing on Pinehurst said to me when asked it certainly does not make him feel welcome in Pinehurst and words he is afraid to say anything publicly in fear of losing patients! As a community not very diverse by population we need to be careful not presenting ourselves as open to at least religious diversity. If the perception becomes more prevalent we only have ourselves to blame.

